Despite triumph in the FA Cup Crystal Palace may not play in the Europa League

SDA

11.8.2025 - 13:22

Crystal Palace won the English Super Cup against Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday
Keystone

A bitter pill for Crystal Palace: England's surprise cup winners will not be allowed to play in the Europa League because their owner is also in charge at Lyon.

Keystone-SDA

11.08.2025, 13:22

11.08.2025, 13:32

One day after the biggest success in the club's history with victory in the Super Cup against Liverpool, Crystal Palace suffered a painful defeat in court. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne upheld UEFA's decision to exclude the London club from the Europa League and "banish" them to the Conference League instead.

Community Shield. Crystal Palace with prestigious victory in the English Super Cup

Community ShieldCrystal Palace with prestigious victory in the English Super Cup

The reason for this is the rules on multi-club ownership. It is clear that at the time of UEFA's decision, John Textor, as the founder of Eagle Football Holdings, owned shares in both Olympique Lyon and Crystal Palace and had a "decisive influence" as a board member of both clubs. UEFA regulations prohibit two clubs with the same owner from competing in the same European competition. According to CAS, there is no room for interpretation.

Lyon qualified for the league phase of the Europa League in sixth place in Ligue 1, meaning Crystal Palace had to drop down to the Conference League. The Londoners' place in the Europa League will instead be inherited by Nottingham Forest in seventh place in the Premier League.

