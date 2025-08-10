  1. Residential Customers
Community Shield Crystal Palace with prestigious win in English Super Cup

SDA

10.8.2025 - 18:43

Crystal Palace's hero: Goalkeeper Dean Henderson outplays Liverpool in the penalty shoot-out
Crystal Palace's hero: Goalkeeper Dean Henderson outplays Liverpool in the penalty shoot-out
Keystone

After its surprising cup victory, Crystal Palace also wins the English Super Cup at Wembley Stadium.

Keystone-SDA

10.08.2025, 18:43

10.08.2025, 18:45

The London club beat the clearly favored Premier League champions Liverpool on penalties.

Liverpool had led twice through new signings Hugo Ekitiké and Jeremie Frimpong, but the underdogs had equalized twice through Jean-Philippe Mateta (17') and Ismaïla Sarr (77'). Goalkeeper Dean Henderson then became the hero in the penalty shoot-out, with three Liverpool players failing to score.

In the so-called "Community Shield", a penalty shoot-out follows 90 minutes without extra time.

