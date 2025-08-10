Crystal Palace's hero: Goalkeeper Dean Henderson outplays Liverpool in the penalty shoot-out Keystone

After its surprising cup victory, Crystal Palace also wins the English Super Cup at Wembley Stadium.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The London club beat the clearly favored Premier League champions Liverpool on penalties.

Liverpool had led twice through new signings Hugo Ekitiké and Jeremie Frimpong, but the underdogs had equalized twice through Jean-Philippe Mateta (17') and Ismaïla Sarr (77'). Goalkeeper Dean Henderson then became the hero in the penalty shoot-out, with three Liverpool players failing to score.

In the so-called "Community Shield", a penalty shoot-out follows 90 minutes without extra time.

You might also be interested in this