Alisha Lehmann plays for Leicester City for the first time

While the domestic Women's Super League is still in its winter break until February 6, many Swiss internationals have already returned to action abroad.

England

Aurélie Csillag moved from Freiburg to England and Liverpool just a week ago. At the weekend, the 23-year-old made her debut in the Women's Super League. In her team's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, Csillag was in the starting eleven and played around 80 minutes. Mia Enderby, who came on as a substitute for the Swiss international, scored both goals in the match - in the 94th and 95th minutes. Tottenham were still missing Luana Bühler through injury.

Alisha Lehmann also made her debut for her new club. In Leicester City's match against West Ham United, the striker came on as a substitute with the score at 0-2 with around 25 minutes remaining. With around five minutes remaining, she provoked Eva Nyström's own goal to bring Leicester back into the game. However, the hosts were unable to score a second goal. West Ham secured the win with Leila Wandeler, who was on the pitch until the 69th minute, and Seraina Piubel, who came on as a substitute in stoppage time.

The weekend was less successful for Aston Villa. Noelle Maritz's team lost 4-1 to Manchester United. Maritz, who was on the pitch for the entire match, provided the assist for her team's only goal.

Spain

FC Barcelona beat Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. Sydney Schertenleib, who came on as a substitute in the 84th minute, was still on the pitch to celebrate the decisive goal. Alexia Putellas scored from the penalty spot in the 93rd minute to make it 2:0 and secure Barcelona's victory.

Germany

Irina Fuchs was the decisive figure in FC Köln's 1-0 win over SC Freiburg. The goalkeeper, who has also been called up for the national team, saved a penalty in stoppage time to secure victory for her team. Svenja Fölmli and Leela Egli started for Freiburg - Julia Stierli and Alena Bienz were substituted.