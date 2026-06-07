Aurélie Csillag will not travel to Northern Ireland with the national team for personal reasons Keystone

The women's national team will travel to the next World Cup qualifier in Northern Ireland without Aurélie Csillag.

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In its announcement on Sunday, the Swiss Football Association cited private reasons for Csillag's absence, but did not provide any further details.

On Friday, the Swiss had secured group victory with a 6:1 win in Lugano and thus a return to League A of the Nations League ahead of schedule. Csillag scored the 4:1 in the 40th minute.

The match against Northern Ireland will take place on Tuesday evening in Lurgan. On their way to the 2027 World Cup, the women will be challenged again in the first play-off round. Thanks to their promotion, they will avoid a top-class opponent.