Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport provides you with an overview of the Swiss female footballers abroad.

Patrick Lämmle

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

Chelsea Livia Peng

During the week, Peng stands between the posts in the Champions League 1:1 against Barcelona. Peng doesn't get any opportunities to distinguish herself and is powerless when she concedes the goal. She has no game this weekend, as Chelsea have already qualified for the knockout phase of the League Cup.

Manchester City Iman Beney

Beney is substituted for goalscorer Lauren Hemp at half-time in the League Cup against Nottingham Forest with the score at 2-0. The result remains the same. After three games, ManCity lead the table with eight points. This is possible because two points are awarded for wins on penalties.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

Maritz has a great chance to open the scoring in the Cup against Bristol City, but fails from point-blank range. She was substituted in the 77th minute with the score at 2:2. Both sides scored again before Bristol City secured an extra point in the penalty shoot-out.

West Ham United Leila Wandeler

Wandeler makes her first appearance in the starting eleven since October 8. However, the 19-year-old was unable to make a real impact and was substituted in the 76th minute with the score at 0-1. Portsmouth then scored to make it 2-0.

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

Piubel is currently out injured.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

Luana Bühler has not featured at all this season and is sidelined by a knee injury.

🇩🇪 Germany

Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

In the 3:1 win in the European Cup second leg against PSV Eindhoven, Riesen is only on the bench for once. Frankfurt had already won the first leg (2:1) and advanced to the quarter-finals. Eintracht had the weekend off.

Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

Reuteler also gets a rare rest against PSV.

Frankfurt Noemi Ivelj

Ivelj, on the other hand, will play the full distance for the fourth time. She does so as a central defender, although she recently revealed at a national team press conference that she sees herself as a midfielder.

Wolfsburg Smilla Vallotto

Smilla Vallotto is not in the squad for either the 5-2 win in the Champions League or the 3-1 win against Leipzig. The 21-year-old is still missing due to her infection. However, Vallotto was called up for the national team.

Hoffenheim Naomi Luyet

Luyet is still injured and has to wait for her first appearance for Hoffenheim. They suffered a 1:5 defeat against Bayern Munich.

Freiburg Julia Stierli

Stierli is still out injured and is therefore also unavailable for the national team. Freiburg win 3-0 against Carl Zeiss Jena even without their defensive leader.

Freiburg Svenja Fölmli

In the 61st minute, coach Edmond Kapllani substituted three Swiss players with the score at 1-0. In the end, Freiburg won 3:0, but Fölmli did not score.

Fribourg Aurélie Csillag

Aurélie Csillag is substituted for Leela Egli and immediately makes a big impact. In the 69th minute she set up the 2:0 and in the 85th the 22-year-old scored from 15 meters to make it 3:0. Between the two goals, she picks up a yellow card.

Freiburg Alena Bienz

Bienz, who also came on as a substitute, was credited with an assist for the third goal.

Fribourg Leela Egli

Egli pushes the ball over the line in the 25th minute to make it 2:0. However, the referees decide it was offside. Egli was called up to the national team on Sunday evening to replace Alayah Pilgrim, who was out injured.

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

In the 3-1 defeat against Wolfsburg, Herzog did not make any brilliant saves as in the previous week, but she was not at fault for the goals conceded.

RB Leipzig Lara Marti

The 26-year-old is missing due to a cruciate ligament rupture.

Union Berlin Nadine Böhi

Union Berlin were held to a 1-1 draw by HSV. Only one shot was saved in Böhi's box and that was a penalty, which she was ultimately powerless to save.

Werder Bremen Amira Arfaoui

Arfaoui is not in the squad against 1. FC Köln. The club's website states that she is out due to "foot problems".

1. FC Cologne Irina Fuchs

Irina Fuchs, who was called up to replace Elvira Herzog in the last international match, was not called up by the new national team coach. On Sunday evening, Fuchs put in a strong performance against Werder Bremen (1:1) in heavy snowfall - including a penalty saved in the 29th minute.

1st FC Cologne Lydia Andrade

Andrade misses out for the third game in a row.

1st FC Cologne Ella Touon

Touon has been on the bench for the last five matches.

1. FC Nuremberg Lara Meroni

The match against Frankfurt will take place after the international break.

Carl Zeiss Jena Elena Mühlemann

Mühlemann played in the 3-0 defeat against Freiburg. She is cautioned in the final minutes.

🇮🇹 Italy

Juventus Turin Lia Wälti

After being substituted with an injury the previous weekend, Wälti missed both the 3-3 Champions League draw against Lyon and the 1-0 league win over Fiorentina. It remains to be seen whether national team coach Rafel Navarro will be able to call on her in the upcoming friendlies. He has certainly called up the captain.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

She will have to sit out the Champions League, but will be allowed to play in the 1-0 win over Fiorentina at the weekend. She does her job in the center of defense with aplomb.

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

AS Roma win 1-0 against Como and cement their lead at the top of the table. The game ends early for Pilgrim. The 22-year-old broke her nose and will therefore miss the upcoming international matches.

Como Alisha Lehmann

Lehmann is substituted against AS Roma half an hour before the end with the score at 0-1. The result remained unchanged, partly because team-mate Nadine Nischler missed a penalty. In the last three games, Lehmann has always come off the bench, before that she didn't come on at all. She seems to have already lost her regular place.

US Sassuolo Noemi Benz

Sits on the bench as usual in the 2-2 draw against AC Milan.

🇪🇸 Spain

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

She made a mini appearance in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea, but was in the starting eleven for the 4-0 win over Levante on Sunday. After just under 30 minutes, Schertenleib is fouled in the penalty area, but Claudia Pina hits the penalty well over the goal. The 18-year-old was substituted in the 73rd minute with the score at 3-0.

RCD Espanyol Laia Ballesté

Laia Ballesté is once again on the bench for the 1-1 draw against Badalona. Even though she has not played many minutes for the club this season, she was called up by the new national team coach.

🇫🇷 France

Dijon Meriame Terchoun

Dijon celebrate a 1-0 win against Le Havre. Terchoun played a big part in the victory, scoring the penalty that her team-mate converted. Terchoun is substituted half an hour before the end with a caution.

RC Strasbourg Eseosa Aigbogun

Strasbourg lost 5-0 to leaders Lyon at the weekend. Aigbogun was substituted in the 83rd minute with the score at 3-0. The 32-year-old hasn't played a role under Pia Sundhage recently, but Navarro has now called her up. It could well be that Aigbogun will soon make her 100th international appearance.

🇳🇱 Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

In the 3-1 defeat against Frankfurt in the Europa Cup, she set up the goal with a back-heeled pass. She was then substituted in the 54th minute of the 6-0 win over SC Heerenveen on Sunday, when the score was just 2-0. Xhemaili has not scored in her last four games.

🇺🇲 USA

Seattle Reign Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

Crnogorcevic joins the national team with very little match practice. After the European Championship, she only played 25 minutes for the club. The season is now over. She also played 45 minutes in the 4:3 win against Scotland. Nevertheless, the 35-year-old has been called up for the national team.

Tampa Bay Sun Sandrine Gaillard

Sandrine Gaillard earns a point with the Tampa Bay Sun against leaders Lexington. The 28-year-old came on as a substitute in the 73rd minute. She was not called up for the national team.

🇳🇴 Norway

Valerenga Naina Inauen

In the Champions League, she sits on the bench for the draw against St. Pölten; in the Cup final against Rosenborg, she is substituted in the 58th minute and helps to hold on to the lead. Afterwards there is a proper celebration ...