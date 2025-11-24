Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport provides you with an overview of the Swiss female footballers abroad.
🏴 England
Chelsea
Livia Peng
During the week, Peng stands between the posts in the Champions League 1:1 against Barcelona. Peng doesn't get any opportunities to distinguish herself and is powerless when she concedes the goal. She has no game this weekend, as Chelsea have already qualified for the knockout phase of the League Cup.
Manchester City
Iman Beney
Beney is substituted for goalscorer Lauren Hemp at half-time in the League Cup against Nottingham Forest with the score at 2-0. The result remains the same. After three games, ManCity lead the table with eight points. This is possible because two points are awarded for wins on penalties.
Aston Villa
Noelle Maritz
Maritz has a great chance to open the scoring in the Cup against Bristol City, but fails from point-blank range. She was substituted in the 77th minute with the score at 2:2. Both sides scored again before Bristol City secured an extra point in the penalty shoot-out.
West Ham United
Leila Wandeler
Wandeler makes her first appearance in the starting eleven since October 8. However, the 19-year-old was unable to make a real impact and was substituted in the 76th minute with the score at 0-1. Portsmouth then scored to make it 2-0.
West Ham United
Seraina Piubel
Piubel is currently out injured.
Tottenham
Luana Bühler
Luana Bühler has not featured at all this season and is sidelined by a knee injury.
🇩🇪 Germany
Frankfurt
Nadine Riesen
In the 3:1 win in the European Cup second leg against PSV Eindhoven, Riesen is only on the bench for once. Frankfurt had already won the first leg (2:1) and advanced to the quarter-finals. Eintracht had the weekend off.
Frankfurt
Géraldine Reuteler
Reuteler also gets a rare rest against PSV.
Frankfurt
Noemi Ivelj
Ivelj, on the other hand, will play the full distance for the fourth time. She does so as a central defender, although she recently revealed at a national team press conference that she sees herself as a midfielder.
Wolfsburg
Smilla Vallotto
Smilla Vallotto is not in the squad for either the 5-2 win in the Champions League or the 3-1 win against Leipzig. The 21-year-old is still missing due to her infection. However, Vallotto was called up for the national team.
Hoffenheim
Naomi Luyet
Luyet is still injured and has to wait for her first appearance for Hoffenheim. They suffered a 1:5 defeat against Bayern Munich.
Freiburg
Julia Stierli
Stierli is still out injured and is therefore also unavailable for the national team. Freiburg win 3-0 against Carl Zeiss Jena even without their defensive leader.
Freiburg
Svenja Fölmli
In the 61st minute, coach Edmond Kapllani substituted three Swiss players with the score at 1-0. In the end, Freiburg won 3:0, but Fölmli did not score.
Fribourg
Aurélie Csillag
Aurélie Csillag is substituted for Leela Egli and immediately makes a big impact. In the 69th minute she set up the 2:0 and in the 85th the 22-year-old scored from 15 meters to make it 3:0. Between the two goals, she picks up a yellow card.
Freiburg
Alena Bienz
Bienz, who also came on as a substitute, was credited with an assist for the third goal.
Fribourg
Leela Egli
Egli pushes the ball over the line in the 25th minute to make it 2:0. However, the referees decide it was offside. Egli was called up to the national team on Sunday evening to replace Alayah Pilgrim, who was out injured.
RB Leipzig
Elvira Herzog
In the 3-1 defeat against Wolfsburg, Herzog did not make any brilliant saves as in the previous week, but she was not at fault for the goals conceded.
RB Leipzig
Lara Marti
The 26-year-old is missing due to a cruciate ligament rupture.
Union Berlin
Nadine Böhi
Union Berlin were held to a 1-1 draw by HSV. Only one shot was saved in Böhi's box and that was a penalty, which she was ultimately powerless to save.
Werder Bremen
Amira Arfaoui
Arfaoui is not in the squad against 1. FC Köln. The club's website states that she is out due to "foot problems".
1. FC Cologne
Irina Fuchs
Irina Fuchs, who was called up to replace Elvira Herzog in the last international match, was not called up by the new national team coach. On Sunday evening, Fuchs put in a strong performance against Werder Bremen (1:1) in heavy snowfall - including a penalty saved in the 29th minute.
1st FC Cologne
Lydia Andrade
Andrade misses out for the third game in a row.
1st FC Cologne
Ella Touon
Touon has been on the bench for the last five matches.
1. FC Nuremberg
Lara Meroni
The match against Frankfurt will take place after the international break.
Carl Zeiss Jena
Elena Mühlemann
Mühlemann played in the 3-0 defeat against Freiburg. She is cautioned in the final minutes.
🇮🇹 Italy
Juventus Turin
Lia Wälti
After being substituted with an injury the previous weekend, Wälti missed both the 3-3 Champions League draw against Lyon and the 1-0 league win over Fiorentina. It remains to be seen whether national team coach Rafel Navarro will be able to call on her in the upcoming friendlies. He has certainly called up the captain.
Juventus Turin
Viola Calligaris
She will have to sit out the Champions League, but will be allowed to play in the 1-0 win over Fiorentina at the weekend. She does her job in the center of defense with aplomb.
AS Roma
Alayah Pilgrim
AS Roma win 1-0 against Como and cement their lead at the top of the table. The game ends early for Pilgrim. The 22-year-old broke her nose and will therefore miss the upcoming international matches.
Como
Alisha Lehmann
Lehmann is substituted against AS Roma half an hour before the end with the score at 0-1. The result remained unchanged, partly because team-mate Nadine Nischler missed a penalty. In the last three games, Lehmann has always come off the bench, before that she didn't come on at all. She seems to have already lost her regular place.
US Sassuolo
Noemi Benz
Sits on the bench as usual in the 2-2 draw against AC Milan.
🇪🇸 Spain
Barcelona
Sydney Schertenleib
She made a mini appearance in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea, but was in the starting eleven for the 4-0 win over Levante on Sunday. After just under 30 minutes, Schertenleib is fouled in the penalty area, but Claudia Pina hits the penalty well over the goal. The 18-year-old was substituted in the 73rd minute with the score at 3-0.
RCD Espanyol
Laia Ballesté
Laia Ballesté is once again on the bench for the 1-1 draw against Badalona. Even though she has not played many minutes for the club this season, she was called up by the new national team coach.
🇫🇷 France
Dijon
Meriame Terchoun
Dijon celebrate a 1-0 win against Le Havre. Terchoun played a big part in the victory, scoring the penalty that her team-mate converted. Terchoun is substituted half an hour before the end with a caution.
RC Strasbourg
Eseosa Aigbogun
Strasbourg lost 5-0 to leaders Lyon at the weekend. Aigbogun was substituted in the 83rd minute with the score at 3-0. The 32-year-old hasn't played a role under Pia Sundhage recently, but Navarro has now called her up. It could well be that Aigbogun will soon make her 100th international appearance.
🇳🇱 Netherlands
PSV Eindhoven
Riola Xhemaili
In the 3-1 defeat against Frankfurt in the Europa Cup, she set up the goal with a back-heeled pass. She was then substituted in the 54th minute of the 6-0 win over SC Heerenveen on Sunday, when the score was just 2-0. Xhemaili has not scored in her last four games.
🇺🇲 USA
Seattle Reign
Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic
Crnogorcevic joins the national team with very little match practice. After the European Championship, she only played 25 minutes for the club. The season is now over. She also played 45 minutes in the 4:3 win against Scotland. Nevertheless, the 35-year-old has been called up for the national team.
Tampa Bay Sun
Sandrine Gaillard
Sandrine Gaillard earns a point with the Tampa Bay Sun against leaders Lexington. The 28-year-old came on as a substitute in the 73rd minute. She was not called up for the national team.
🇳🇴 Norway
Valerenga
Naina Inauen
In the Champions League, she sits on the bench for the draw against St. Pölten; in the Cup final against Rosenborg, she is substituted in the 58th minute and helps to hold on to the lead. Afterwards there is a proper celebration ...