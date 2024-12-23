The penalty that wasn't awarded in the European Championship quarter-final between Germany and Spain was the most exciting moment of the European Championship. Now Marc Cucurella has his say.

However, he does not want to classify the scene as decisive for the game. "They think they were knocked out because of it, but there was still plenty of time left," said Cucurella. Show more

Almost five months after the controversial handball in the European Championship quarter-final between Germany and the eventual European champions Spain, Marc Cucurella admitted that he had expected a penalty whistle during the game. "At that moment, yes. I thought that was it, fuck it," the defender told the Spanish newspaper "Marca".

He understands the controversy in Germany, said Cucurella. "If it had been against us, I would have protested and said it was a penalty kick. But it's football," said the 26-year-old, who is undecided about the scene: "He clearly hit me on the hand, you can't deny it. But I have it in a completely natural position, I can't cut it off."

"You should have taken the penalty first"

The incident occurred after a shot by Jamal Musiala in the 106th minute with the score at 1:1. Spain finally scored the winning goal shortly before the end of extra time to make it 2:1. In retrospect, the European Football Union (UEFA) conceded that it had been a bad decision.

However, Cucurella does not want to talk about the decisive scene of the game: "They think that's why they were eliminated, but there was still plenty of time left. They should have scored the penalty first. We could also have said that Kroos should have been sent off. In the end, when you lose, you're always looking for something."