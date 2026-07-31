Christian Streich, known for his outspoken views, sharply criticizes FIFA. Should the World Cup be boycotted because of FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s plans? For Streich, the answer is clear.

Former Bundesliga coach Christian Streich has used strong language to criticize the world soccer governing body and the plans of FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “What’s going on there is mafia-like behavior,” the 61-year-old said in an interview with Sky Sport. “What’s going on at FIFA is highly corrupt. These are simply mafia-like structures.” Streich was also referring to the scandal surrounding the rescinded suspension of U.S. pro Folarin Balogun at the World Cup.

This week, FIFA announced that it intended to generate billions through the potential sale of some of its commercial rights—such as those related to the World Cup—sparking widespread outrage. The 55 national associations of UEFA unanimously announced a boycott of FIFA competitions should the world governing body not scrap the plan.

World Cup boycott? “There’s only one option.”

Streich would clearly support a World Cup boycott and even sees it as the only appropriate response to FIFA’s plans. “There’s only one thing to do: pull out of the World Cup. Then we’d only have the European Championships left, though that would of course be a real shame,” said the former successful coach of SC Freiburg. “We have to fight back against all of this, and I’m glad that Europe is standing up to it.”

Opposition to Infantino is growing rapidly following the unveiling of his investment plans. The 56-year-old top official is losing support at an ever-increasing rate. Infantino had already come under heavy criticism during the World Cup after U.S. forward Balogun had his suspension lifted for the round of 16 match against Belgium, despite receiving a red card. The suspension was lifted following a phone call from U.S. President Donald Trump to Infantino.

“Trump knows there’s money to be made there. He doesn’t know the first thing about soccer,” Streich commented on the “breaking of a taboo.” “And then deals like that get made. That’s devastating for soccer. It opens the floodgates.”

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