Five days after losing the cup final, Stade Reims are experiencing a horror scenario. The club from the Champagne capital has been relegated to Ligue 2 in dramatic fashion.

Reims lost out to Metz, third in Ligue 2, in a crazy barrage. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, the second leg was also tied at one goal apiece after 90 minutes. The lower-ranked visitors prevailed by two goals in extra time and secured their return to France's top division a year after relegation.

Lorient and Paris FC had already achieved promotion to Ligue 1 before Metz. In addition to Reims, who lost 3-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the cup final last Saturday, Saint-Etienne and Montpellier were also relegated.

Reims' glaring weakness at home proved to be their undoing. The club from the north-east of France have won fewer points at home than away this season (16:17).