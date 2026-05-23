Bradley Barcola as a pancake. Screenshot @equipedefrance

A royal address in Norway and a special song for Curaçao: this is how unusual some football associations present their squads for the World Cup.

DPA dpa

In some places, the presentation of the squads before major football tournaments is more than just reading the nominated players off a piece of paper. The German Football Association accompanied the nomination of the 26 players for the upcoming World Cup with support videos from the players' families on social media.

Germany's video announcement of their 2026 World Cup squad 🥺 pic.twitter.com/MczRgEnhZ9 — Total Football (@TotalFootball) May 21, 2026

Other football associations have also given the presentation of their World Cup squad a creative framework beyond the simple nomination. An overview of the nominations from other World Cup nations.

Royal address in Norway

In Norway, the start of the men's national team's first World Cup participation in 28 years was accompanied by royalty. The Norwegian Football Association published a speech by King Harald V at the presentation of the squad. In the almost three-minute video, the King swears his nation in for the upcoming tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Our World Cup Squad 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/p7HHOYTXUS — Fotballandslaget (@nff_landslag) May 21, 2026

Accompanying the royal address, the names of the 26 players are shown in everyday situations involving Norwegian citizens. The prominent members of the Scandinavian World Cup squad include Erling Haaland from Manchester City, Martin Ødegaard from Arsenal FC and Antonio Nusa from RB Leipzig.

With the Beatles to a second World Cup title?

The English Football Association is taking a cue from the Beatles: under the motto "Come Together", the Three Lions are also presenting their 26 nominated players with a video on social media. Accompanied by the Beatles' song of the same name, a protagonist in an England sweater walks through the streets. The first names of nominated players appear on store fronts, cab signs and the denim jacket of a passer-by.

The video changes as it progresses and draws on other elements of Beatles history such as a yellow submarine, with the names of nominated players also appearing. England's German national coach Thomas Tuchel has omitted Manchester City's Phil Foden and Chelsea FC's Cole Palmer from his World Cup squad, among others, thus causing some surprises.

Musical nomination on Curaçao

The German national team's opening opponent nominated the squad with a song on its website. The singer Jeon presents the Curaçao squad from a music studio with a specially composed song. In the song, the musician sings about the nominations of former Bundesliga players Jürgen Locadia and Tahith Chong.

Not just a 𝙨𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙙 𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩…🌎

A whole 𝘃𝗶𝗯𝗲. 🇨🇼🎬🎶



See you at the @fifaworldcup!#TheBlueWave #Curaçao pic.twitter.com/ozNEHFLAE5 — Curaçao National Football Team (@TheBlueWaveFFK) May 18, 2026

Jeon was born in Aruba and is considered a star on the Caribbean islands. The musician already supported the Curaçao national team in the World Cup qualifiers with the song "The Blue Wave".

France's national team as a US sitcom

The French Football Association is presenting its World Cup squad to match the host country, the USA: starting with Ousmane Dembélé reading a newspaper, Kylian Mbappé as a cashier in a sports store and Michael Olise wearing flip-flops in a garden, the video is reminiscent of the intro to an American sitcom.

𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒄𝒖𝒏 𝒂 𝒖𝒏 𝒓𝒐̂𝒍𝒆 𝒂̀ 𝒋𝒐𝒖𝒆𝒓 🇫🇷🌎



Voici nos 26 Bleus qui représenteront la France à la 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐩𝐞 𝐝𝐮 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 ! 🔥#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/CqKUzJpSK0 — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) May 14, 2026

The French players are portrayed as the inhabitants of the fictitious small town of "Clear Fountain" in the format of the opening credits of a TV series. Accompanied by cheerful piano music, the video shows the players in different situations with their name and position. The association published the video with the 26 nominated players under the heading "Everyone has a role to play".

Family nomination in the Czech Republic

Similar to the DFB, the Czech Football Association is presenting its World Cup squad in a family-oriented manner. In a video, fathers, mothers and grandparents of the Czech national players announce the nominations of their sons and grandsons. The family members show photos of the players' children to the camera, accompanied by videos of the footballers' youth.