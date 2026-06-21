After his historic performance with 15 World Cup saves, Curaçao’s outstanding goalkeeper Eloy Room, overcome with emotion, even gave the Dutch Queen Maxima a little kiss. “Maxima kissed me,” Room said after the 0–0 draw against Ecuador, only to be immediately corrected by his coach, Dick Advocaat. “No, you kissed her,” the Dutchman said with a laugh. “Hopefully my wife isn’t here,” Room replied with a grin.

The Caribbean soccer players first celebrated their first-ever World Cup point exuberantly with their fans in the stadium and then jubilantly with the Dutch royal couple in the locker room. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima first cheered on the Oranje team’s 5-1 victory over Sweden in Houston on Saturday and then quickly flew to Kansas City. As King of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander is also the head of state of all the countries in the Kingdom—including Curaçao.

“We danced in the locker room—it was just wonderful,” said Room. Even veteran coach Advocaat, at 78 the oldest coach at the World Cup, was visibly moved: “To see them fit right into our locker room—that was incredible. They were smiling and dancing. Nothing was too much for them. It was just wonderful to see.”

Royal Celebration with the King and Queen 💙@koninklijkhuis pic.twitter.com/PLLrVoek80 — Curaçao National Football Team (@TheBlueWaveFFK) June 21, 2026

World Cup Record

Eloy Room was the center of the celebrations. No matter what the Ecuadorians tried, there was simply no getting past the 37-year-old Curaçao goalkeeper from the American second-division club Miami FC. “I think that was the best game of my career,” said Room, who set a new World Cup record for 90-minute matches with 15 saves. The all-time World Cup record is held by former U.S. national team goalkeeper Tim Howard, who made 16 saves in the 2014 World Cup match that ended in a 1-2 loss after extra time.

“I think he was sitting on his couch at home, sweating, when he saw my saves,” Room said, referring to Howard. As early as the third minute, he frustrated Ecuador’s striker Enner Valencia with his first save. “That first save gave me and the team confidence,” said Room, who continued to improve with every passing minute and was virtually unbeatable by the end. “For me as a goalie, it was almost the perfect game. I think I deserve a statue in Curaçao now.”

Judging by the scenes on the small Caribbean island with just over 150,000 residents following the historic point, that might not be out of the question. In the capital, Willemstad, people danced exuberantly in the streets, and the new national hero’s Instagram follower count skyrocketed. By midnight local time, 746,000 people were already following Room on Instagram. During the game, that number was just over 90,000.

Messi and Neuer jerseys

Eleven years ago, Room decided to play for Curaçao instead of the Netherlands. “A lot of people thought I was crazy back then, but now here I am,” said the goalkeeper of the historic match. Even after the 1–7 loss in the first game against Germany, one of Room’s dreams had already come true when he secured Manuel Neuer’s jersey. He had previously swapped shirts with Lionel Messi. “Now I have the Messi jersey and the Neuer jersey. I can’t ask for more,” said Room.

But perhaps there’s even more in store for Room and “The Blue Wave,” as the World Cup newcomer is nicknamed because of its blue jerseys. With a win in the final group stage match against Ivory Coast, they could even make it to the knockout stage. By then, at the latest, they’d be erecting a monument to Room and his teammates.

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