Will FC Den Bosch celebrate at the weekend despite a defeat? IMAGO/Orange Pictures

FC Den Bosch face a special scenario in the Dutch second division this weekend. A defeat could help the club in the promotion race more than a win.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Dutch 2nd division, a win for Den Bosch on the final matchday could paradoxically hurt their own play-off chances.

The reason for this is the special league system with period rankings, through which other teams indirectly decide who qualifies.

A defeat against ADO Den Haag could instead secure Den Bosch a place in the promotion play-offs. Show more

In the second division of the Netherlands, the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, the situation surrounding FC Den Bosch makes for a bizarre scenario ahead of the final matchday. Ahead of the match against ADO Den Haag, the club is in a safe ninth place in the table, which is acceptable from a sporting point of view, but the calculation games for the promotion play-offs to the Eredivisie lead to a curious starting position.

Having secured ninth place, Den Bosch are actually already on course for promotion. But it is precisely this place that is uncertain, depending on how the period rankings develop. Should Vitesse Arnhem win the fourth period, the picture in the promotion battle could change completely. Vitesse are currently third in the period rankings behind Willem II and Den Bosch's opponents ADO Den Haag and are therefore indirectly involved in the play-off race.

It is important to know that the league system of the Keuken Kampioen Divisie is not exactly standard. The season is divided into four so-called periods. Each of these periods comprises a fixed section of usually around eight to ten match days, for each of which a separate table is kept. The decisive factor is the number of points from the respective period, regardless of the overall league table. At the end of each period, the team with the most points in the period is crowned the period winner and is therefore entitled to take part in the promotion play-offs.

A victory as a stumbling block in the promotion battle

The promotion play-offs are played at the end of the season and, in addition to the direct promotion places, decide who makes it into the Eredivisie. This format keeps the league exciting throughout the entire season, as teams from the middle of the table still have a chance of promotion thanks to a strong phase.

There are exceptions in the case of multiple wins or teams that are not eligible for promotion, such as the second teams of Eredivisie clubs. If a team wins several periods or is not eligible for promotion, the play-off place is passed on to the next best team in the respective period or the overall table.

And this is exactly what leads to a bizarre scenario. A win for Den Bosch against The Hague could have a negative impact on the club's chances of promotion. A win would weaken Den Haag and at the same time give Arnhem the chance to win the decisive period. This in turn would mean that Den Bosch could drop out of the play-offs despite being ninth in the table.

Vitesse in the promotion race despite 12-point deduction

The league model now ensures that a defeat would pave Den Bosch's way into the promotion play-offs. Should Den Bosch lose to ADO Den Haag, ADO will remain ahead of Vitesse in the current period standings as an already qualified club. The decisive additional ticket for the play-offs would then go to the team with the best position in the standings without a secured place. In this scenario, this would be FC Den Bosch.

Due to the logic of the league system, it would be better for FC Den Bosch to lose on the next matchday. Which of course reduces the idea of competition to absurdity.

It is also curious that Vitesse can be involved in the promotion race at all. The club started the season with a twelve-point deduction due to financial irregularities. However, even a points deduction does not appear to be an obstacle in this league system.

More videos from the department