For the first time, the Czech Republic is appointing a foreign head coach. Spaniard Santi Denia will succeed Miroslav Koubek following the team's early exit from the World Cup group stage.

Denia has signed a contract valid for the next two years with an option to extend, the national soccer association FACR announced in Prague.

The 52-year-old had coached Spain to Olympic gold in Paris in 2024. Most recently, he coached the Qatari club Al-Shahania. During his playing career, the defender played for Albacete Balompié and Atlético Madrid. He played in two international matches for Spain in 1997 and 1998.

Denia will make his debut as the Czech national team coach in September in the Nations League with matches against Croatia and England.