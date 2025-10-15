Ivan Hasek's time as coach of the Czech Republic has come to an end. Picture: Keystone

After the embarrassing 2-1 defeat in the World Cup qualifier against the dwarf Faroe Islands, the Czech Football Association has drawn the necessary conclusions. National coach Ivan Hasek must resign from his post.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This was announced by the chairman of the board, David Trunda, in Prague on Wednesday.

The 62-year-old Hasek had coached the team since January 2024. It is not yet clear who will succeed him. The first step is to find an interim solution, it was said.

The direct World Cup ticket in Group L is virtually out of reach for the Czech Republic in second place, but with a win against bottom-placed Gibraltar on November 17, they can at least secure their place in the play-offs. Otherwise, outsider Faroe Islands could still overtake them. A total of 16 teams will play for four more World Cup tickets in two knockout rounds in March.