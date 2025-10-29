Despite being short-handed, leaders Thun won 3:0 against bottom club Winterthur on Tuesday evening. For man of the match Lucien Dähler, the Bernese Oberland side's victory could have been even higher.

Andreas Lunghi

Eighth win in eleventh game and lead in the table extended - it was almost a perfect evening for the leaders from Thun. Almost, because for Lucien Dähler the victory should have been higher: "In the end, you have to say that 3:0 is too low. We didn't quite finish off the counter-attacks," said the man of the match self-critically in an interview with blue Sport.

For the 24-year-old, who scored for the first time in the Super League against Winterthur, the victory was thanks to a strong defensive performance - especially as Thun had to play with one man less from the 39th minute onwards.

"We can be proud of our defensive performance. You could see what it means to be allowed to play here. Everyone is in every shot. Everyone tries to iron out the duel for the other. That's what makes us special," says Dähler.

"We take it game by game"

This solidarity in defense is paying off for Thun - not only in the table, but also in the statistics. Together with St.Gallen and Sion, they have conceded the fewest goals (13).

It was their fourth win in a row against Winterthur and Thun now have a four-point lead over their closest rivals St.Gallen. Are they already dreaming of the big coup in the Bernese Oberland? "We're not in a dream, we're in reality. We know what we can do. Now we have to confirm that from week to week," says Dähler.

His team-mate Michael Heule agrees: "I think the good thing about us is that we're taking it game by game. We have three games this week, have already won two and now Sion awaits." (Saturday, from 18:00 on blue Sport).

