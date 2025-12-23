In the 92nd minute, Zambia's Patson Daka scores with his head to make it 1:1 against Mali. As he celebrates the goal, he lands awkwardly on his neck, but fortunately is not seriously injured.

Sandro Zappella

Mali are leading 1-0 against Zambia at the Africa Cup, but then comes stoppage time and Patson Daka. The Leicester City striker scored the equalizer in the 92nd minute with a powerful header. The 27-year-old is overjoyed and celebrates the goal with a backflip. But it goes badly wrong, Daka's hand slips and he lands awkwardly on the back of his neck.

The mishap looks painful, but apparently has no health consequences - because Daka can still finish the game. The next game is against Comoros on Friday at 18:30.

