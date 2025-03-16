  1. Residential Customers
Serie A Dan Ndoye scores and assists in Bologna's thumping win - Inter beat Atalanta

SDA

16.3.2025 - 17:05

Bologna's Dan Ndoye celebrates his goal to make it 3-0 against Lazio Roma
Keystone

Dan Ndoye is on fire in Bologna's 5-0 home win over Lazio Roma. The Swiss international set up the second goal shortly after the break and scored himself just a minute later.

16.03.2025, 23:21

The 24-year-old scored for the seventh time in the current Serie A season. Remo Freuler was on the pitch until the 59th minute, while Michel Aebischer had to sit on the substitutes' bench.

Bologna set an exclamation mark with their third win in a row and a triumph over a direct competitor for the Champions League places. The northern Italians overtook Lazio and are in fourth place, one point ahead of Juventus Turin. The record champions were beaten 3-0 in Florence and suffered their second heavy defeat in a week. Last Sunday, the Old Lady lost 4-0 to Atalanta Bergamo in front of a home crowd.

Second-placed Napoli (with Noah Okafor from the 76th minute onwards) surprisingly could not get past a goalless draw at relegation candidates Venezia in Sunday's early game. As a result, the gap to leaders Inter Milan widened to three points.

The defending champions, with Switzerland's Yann Sommer in goal, won 2-0 at Atalanta Bergamo, with goals from Carlos Augusto (54) and Lautaro Martinez (87). The latter scored for the twelfth time in the current championship. Sommer remained unbeaten for the 13th time in his 26th Serie A game this season.

