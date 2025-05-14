  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

First title in 51 years Dan Ndoye shoots Bologna to historic cup victory

SDA

14.5.2025 - 23:07

Dan Ndoye pulls away in the cup final in Rome and scores
Dan Ndoye pulls away in the cup final in Rome and scores
imago

Dan Ndoye scores as Bologna win their first title in more than half a century. The Swiss international scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win over AC Milan in the cup final.

Keystone-SDA

14.05.2025, 23:07

14.05.2025, 23:11

Ndoye, who had missed his team's last four games and had recovered from a thigh injury just in time for the final in Rome, intercepted a tackle from the Milan defense in the 53rd minute, turned the ball aside twice and finished expertly.

The 24-year-old, who has increased his market value to 25 million euros in the course of a strong season, secured FC Bologna's first title in 51 years. The cup victories in 1970 and 1974 were Bologna's last trophies. The last of the seven Italian championship titles dates back to 1964.

Last weekend, Bologna lost 3-1 to Milan in the championship after conceding three late goals. Milan are still waiting for their first cup win since 2003.

In addition to Ndoye, Remo Freuler was also in the starting eleven for Bologna. Michel Aebischer did not feature.

Football news

Victory against Mallorca in extremis. Real youngster Jacobo prevents championship decider in the 95th minute

Victory against Mallorca in extremisReal youngster Jacobo prevents championship decider in the 95th minute

Victory against Trabzonspor. Galatasaray are Turkish Cup winners for the 20th time

Victory against TrabzonsporGalatasaray are Turkish Cup winners for the 20th time

Mehmedi:

Mehmedi: "This is madness"Yverdon's Tavares sent off with a yellow card after 4 minutes

Champion's party well digested. Basel continues its winning streak in Lausanne

Champion's party well digestedBasel continues its winning streak in Lausanne

Yverdon now bottom of the table. GC shoots the frustration from its soul and hands over the red lantern

Yverdon now bottom of the tableGC shoots the frustration from its soul and hands over the red lantern