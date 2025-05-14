Dan Ndoye pulls away in the cup final in Rome and scores imago

Dan Ndoye scores as Bologna win their first title in more than half a century. The Swiss international scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win over AC Milan in the cup final.

Ndoye, who had missed his team's last four games and had recovered from a thigh injury just in time for the final in Rome, intercepted a tackle from the Milan defense in the 53rd minute, turned the ball aside twice and finished expertly.

The 24-year-old, who has increased his market value to 25 million euros in the course of a strong season, secured FC Bologna's first title in 51 years. The cup victories in 1970 and 1974 were Bologna's last trophies. The last of the seven Italian championship titles dates back to 1964.

Last weekend, Bologna lost 3-1 to Milan in the championship after conceding three late goals. Milan are still waiting for their first cup win since 2003.

In addition to Ndoye, Remo Freuler was also in the starting eleven for Bologna. Michel Aebischer did not feature.