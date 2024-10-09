Dan Ndoye spoke on Wednesday about the upcoming Nations League clash with Serbia. KEYSTONE

After two defeats, Switzerland are under pressure in the Nations League. Before the home game against Denmark (Tuesday), the emotionally charged duel in Serbia (Saturday) is on the agenda. Dan Ndoye expects a match at a high level.

Syl Battistuzzi

Serbia are a good team, said Dan Ndoye at the national team press conference ahead of the Nations League match on Saturday. "It will be a match with a lot of intensity because they are a good team," said the Nati attacker.

He himself wants to prove his qualities in the game. Following Shaqiri's retirement, Ndoye hopes to be one of the players who can make the difference in national team matches. "Shaq is a player who can make the difference in every moment of the game. I can learn that from him and take it with me."

Ndoye describes the retirements of Shaqiri, Sommer and Schär as a loss for the team. "But we have to keep working," said the 23-year-old, for whom it was a great honor to play with the trio. However, retirements are part of sport and the national team must continue to improve without Shaqiri and co.

Kick-off for the match against Serbia is at 20:45 on Saturday. The game will take place at Sadion Dubocica in Leskovac.