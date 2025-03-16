  1. Residential Customers
Serie A Dan Ndoye with goal and assist in Bologna's thumping win

SDA

16.3.2025 - 17:05

Bologna's Dan Ndoye celebrates his goal to make it 3-0 against Lazio Roma
Bologna's Dan Ndoye celebrates his goal to make it 3-0 against Lazio Roma
Keystone

Dan Ndoye is on fire in Bologna's 5-0 home win against Lazio Roma. The Swiss international set up the second goal shortly after the break and scored himself just a minute later.

Keystone-SDA

16.03.2025, 17:05

16.03.2025, 17:42

The 24-year-old scored for the seventh time in the current Serie A season. Remo Freuler was on the pitch until the 59th minute, while Michel Aebischer had to sit on the substitutes' bench.

Bologna set an exclamation mark with their third win in a row and a triumph over a direct competitor for the Champions League places. The northern Italians overtook Lazio and are in fourth place, although they could still be overtaken by Juventus Turin this evening.

Second-placed Napoli (with Noah Okafor starting from the 76th minute) surprisingly failed to get past relegation candidates Venezia in a goalless draw in Sunday's early game.

