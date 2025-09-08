  1. Residential Customers
Germany Dane Hjulmand new coach at Leverkusen

SDA

8.9.2025 - 15:42

Danish coach Kasper Hjulmand returns to the Bundesliga
Danish coach Kasper Hjulmand returns to the Bundesliga
Keystone

Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed the successor to sacked coach Erik ten Hag. The Dane Kasper Hjulmand will take charge of the Bundesliga club with immediate effect.

Keystone-SDA

08.09.2025, 15:42

The 53-year-old Hjulmand first came to prominence as national coach of his home country. He held the post for four years until his resignation after the European Championship in Germany last summer. Since then he has been without a job. In Leverkusen, he signed a contract until June 30, 2027.

Hjulmand has worked as a coach in the German Bundesliga before. Eleven years ago, he worked at Mainz, where he was let go after just over seven months.

His predecessor's tenure at Leverkusen was even shorter. Dutchman Ten Hag had to leave at the beginning of last week after just two league games. Following the departures of Granit Xhaka and other key players such as Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Jonathan Tah, the runners-up from the previous season got off to a disappointing start in the Bundesliga with a home defeat against Hoffenheim and a draw in Bremen.

