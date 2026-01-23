Former professional soccer player Dani Alves must pay his former Mexican club $2.25 million in compensation. The Federal Court has dismissed an appeal filed by the Brazilian.

The Federal Court has ruled Dani Alves Must Pay His Former Club $2.25 Million

The legal dispute stemmed from Alves's termination by Club Universidad Nacional in January 2023. The club, also known as Los Pumas, terminated Alves's contract following his arrest in Spain on rape charges.

A contract clause allowed the club to terminate the contract in the event of a “scandal.” The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne awarded the club compensation in October 2025, but reduced the amount sought by half to $2.25 million. Alves appealed this decision to the Federal Supreme Court.

However, the judges dismissed his appeal and upheld the CAS ruling. In addition, Alves must pay 17,000 francs in court costs and 19,000 francs in legal fees to the club.