FC Barcelona can breathe a sigh of relief for the time being regarding the eligibility of European champion Dani Olmo. The Spanish Supreme Sports Council has approved the club's registration of Olmo.

Following the decision of the Consejo Superior de Deportes (CSD), Olmo and his Spanish compatriot Pau Victor will be allowed to play for Barcelona until a final decision is made, which could take months. The Spanish league and the national football association had initially refused registration.

In order to make a final decision, the CSD wants to hear the arguments of LaLiga and the association. In the meantime, however, Olmo and Victor can play again.

The reason for the headlines surrounding Olmo over the past two weeks is the Catalans' financial problems. FC Barcelona are heavily in debt and were initially unable to present an alternative to the league in order to fulfill the conditions for Olmo's registration. The Catalans also failed in their attempt to force the registration in court. Only the sale of VIP boxes in the modernized Camp Nou stadium, where the team cannot yet play again, brought the breakthrough.

According to Spanish media reports, a transfer-free departure of Olmo in the absence of registration could have cost the club over 260 million euros. Olmo had signed a contract until the end of June 2030 when he moved from RB Leipzig to FC Barcelona for 55 million euros and was entitled to his salary until then.

