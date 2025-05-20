blue Sport expert Daniel Gygax returns to club football and becomes youth coach at FC Thun Picture: imago/Geisser

Daniel Gygax is to coach the U21s of Super League promotion contenders FC Thun. The club from the Bernese Oberland made the announcement on Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After completing his playing career, Gygax spent seven years with FC Zurich's youth team. Most recently, the 35-time international was a TV pundit and assistant coach of the U21 national team. The 43-year-old succeeds Stipe Matic at Thun, who is leaving after a poor season and relegation from the 1st division Classic to the 2nd division interregional.