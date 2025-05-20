  1. Residential Customers
Coach of the U21 team Daniel Gygax joins FC Thun

SDA

20.5.2025 - 17:16

blue Sport expert Daniel Gygax returns to club football and becomes youth coach at FC Thun
blue Sport expert Daniel Gygax returns to club football and becomes youth coach at FC Thun
Picture: imago/Geisser

Daniel Gygax is to coach the U21s of Super League promotion contenders FC Thun. The club from the Bernese Oberland made the announcement on Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA

20.05.2025, 17:16

20.05.2025, 17:37

After completing his playing career, Gygax spent seven years with FC Zurich's youth team. Most recently, the 35-time international was a TV pundit and assistant coach of the U21 national team. The 43-year-old succeeds Stipe Matic at Thun, who is leaving after a poor season and relegation from the 1st division Classic to the 2nd division interregional.

