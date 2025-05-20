Daniel Gygax is to coach the U21s of Super League promotion contenders FC Thun. The club from the Bernese Oberland made the announcement on Tuesday.
After completing his playing career, Gygax spent seven years with FC Zurich's youth team. Most recently, the 35-time international was a TV pundit and assistant coach of the U21 national team. The 43-year-old succeeds Stipe Matic at Thun, who is leaving after a poor season and relegation from the 1st division Classic to the 2nd division interregional.