Ex-HSV coach Daniel Thioune takes over in Bremen

SDA

Wants to get Werder Bremen back on track: Daniel Thioune
Daniel Thioune will take over at Werder Bremen from Horst Steffen, who was released three days ago. This was announced by the North Germans on Wednesday.

Most recently, the 51-year-old Thioune was coach in Düsseldorf. After a poor start to the season, he had to leave the team led by Swiss international Cedric Itten in October.

The relegation-threatened Bundesliga club did not provide any information about the duration of the contract. Prior to Thioune's appointment, Bo Svensson and former FCZ coach Bo Henriksen were considered favorites for the post.

