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Midtjylland professional stabbed to death Danish footballer in coma after knife attack

dpa

21.4.2026 - 12:46

Alamara Djabi's life was in danger. His condition is now stable.
Alamara Djabi's life was in danger. His condition is now stable.
imago

The Danish club FC Midtjylland announces an attack on one of its players. The 19-year-old Alamara Djabi is stabbed and his life is temporarily in danger. What is known about the case.

DPA

21.04.2026, 12:46

The talented 19-year-old footballer Alamara Djabi was seriously injured in a knife attack in Denmark. According to his club FC Midtjylland, the player had to undergo two operations and was in a coma. At times, his life was in danger. Djabi has since awoken from his coma and is in a stable condition.

The incident took place at the weekend in Herning. "FC Midtjylland is in close contact and cooperation with the authorities and is providing support to Alamara Djabi and his family," the club wrote on its website.

The club did not provide any information on the background. "Out of respect for the ongoing police investigation, including witness interviews and inquiries, we are not commenting further."

No first league game yet

Djabi comes from Guiney-Bissau. He joined FC Midtjylland in 2023 and was loaned out to Portuguese third division side CD Mafra for a year. So far, he has mainly played in the youth teams for the Danish top team. He has not yet played for the first division team in the Danish Superliga.

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