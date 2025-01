From the English Premier League to the Bundesliga on loan: the Dane Mads Roerslev (left) Keystone

Bundesliga club Wolfsburg have signed Danish international Mads Roerslev.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 25-year-old full-back will initially be on loan until the end of the season from English Premier League club Brentford.

Roerslev is the second new Danish signing this winter after Andreas Skov Olsen. Together they will replace former international Ridle Baku, who has moved to RB Leipzig, on the right flank.