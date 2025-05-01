Xherdan Shaqiri and FC Basel have good prospects for European football next year. KEYSTONE

Switzerland has plummeted in the UEFA rankings. However, the effects will not be felt for another year. Five Swiss representatives will still be competing in the European Cup qualifiers for the 2025/26 season. Things are looking good for Basel in particular.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you From the season after next, only four Swiss teams will qualify for the European Cup instead of the previous five.

However, everything will remain the same for the 2025/26 season.

Here you can find the European Cup allocation, depending on the final ranking in the Super League. Show more

Due to the poor results of the Super League teams in this year's European Cup, Switzerland has plummeted from 12th to 17th place in UEFA's five-year rankings.

This has serious consequences: In future, only four instead of five Swiss teams will be allowed to take part in the European Cup qualifiers. The starting positions of these teams will also become more difficult. The Swiss champions will soon have to survive three qualifying rounds to qualify for the group stage of the Champions League.

The only good news: This will not yet have any impact on the upcoming 2025/26 season, as UEFA will use last year's ranking for allocation to the European competitions.

Basel can count on European league phase

Because Switzerland finished in 12th place last year, five teams will be sent on the hunt for European points this summer. The situation is as follows.

The path of the Swiss champions The Swiss champions of the 2024/25 season are eligible for the Champions League play-offs and must win one match (first and second leg) to enter the league phase.

If they lose, they automatically qualify for the league phase of the Europa League. Show more

The path of the runners-up The runners-up of the 2024/25 season will compete in the second qualifying round (Q2) of the Champions League . They must survive three rounds (Q2, Q3 and play-offs) - all with a first and second leg - to qualify for the league phase.

If they first win in Q2 but then lose in either Q3 or the playoffs, they automatically qualify for the Europa League league phase.

If he loses in Q2, he ends up in Q3 of the Europa League and has to win two more rounds (Q3 and the playoffs) to enter the league phase of the Europa League .

If they win Q3 of the Europa League but lose the playoff, they automatically qualify for the conference league phase.

If he also loses Q3 in the Europa League, he will at least qualify for the Conference League play-offs.

European survival will then be at stake there. One win is enough to qualify for the Conference League phase; another defeat would mean the end of the European adventure. Show more

The path of the Cup winner The Swiss Cup winner is eligible for the Europa League play-offs. A win guarantees entry into the Europa League phase.

A defeat leads to automatic qualification for the Conference League stage. Show more

The path of the third-placed team The third-placed team in the 2024/25 season will compete in Q2 of the Europa League. They must survive three rounds (Q2, Q3 and the play-offs) to qualify for the league phase of the Europa League .

If they make it to the playoffs but lose them, they automatically qualify for the conference league phase.

If they win Q2 but lose in Q3, they will have to fight for European survival in the Conference League playoffs.

A defeat in Q2 of the Europa League would mean that they would have to compete in Q3 of the Conference League, where they would need two more rounds to qualify for the Conference League phase (Q3 and the playoffs). A defeat in one of these two duels and the European adventure would be over. Show more

The path of the fourth-placed team The fourth-placed team in the 2024/25 season will compete in Q2 of the Conference League .

The rule here is: no losing from the start. Three rounds (Q2, Q3 and the playoffs) must be survived in order to make it into the Conference League phase. Show more

In a nutshell: The champion and the cup winner are guaranteed participation in a European league phase. League leaders and Cup finalists Basel therefore have a good chance of at least qualifying for the Europa League or Conference League phase. With a strong qualifying campaign, the Champions League would of course also be a possibility.

What about FC Biel?

Cup finalists Biel would not only celebrate a historic Cup victory with a win against Basel, but would also qualify for at least the group stage of the Conference League (see "The path of the Cup winner").

A defeat against Basel, on the other hand, would also shatter the Seelanders' European dreams. Because even if FCB wins the championship as well as the Cup, Biel would still come away empty-handed. In this case, the Cup winner's ticket would go to the third-placed team in the Super League. The latter in turn would cede its ticket to the fourth-placed team. The beneficiary of the last European ticket would then be the fifth-placed team in the league and not the losing Cup finalist.

More videos from the department