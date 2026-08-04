Luke Littler is currently unstoppable—both at the dartboard and in terms of his self-confidence. The 19-year-old world darts champion considers himself the best athlete of his age—even ahead of soccer World Cup champion Lamine Yamal.

Here's what it's all about Luke Littler has won all PDC Major tournaments held so far in 2026 and is on track to set a historic record.

The 19-year-old considers himself the most dominant athlete in the world and ranks himself above Lamine Yamal.

Although Yamal won the World Cup with Spain, he managed only one goal and one assist. Summary created with

So far this year, no one has been able to beat Luke Littler. The Englishman has won every Professional Darts Corporation major tournament and is on track to set a historic record. He could become the first player in history to win every major tournament in a single calendar year.

In an interview with the British newspaper *The Sun*, the 19-year-old was asked if he is currently the most dominant athlete in the world. Littler initially pointed to Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner, but then made it clear that, based on his victories, performances, and titles, he himself belongs at the top.

Littler then turns his attention to soccer World Cup champion Lamine Yamal. “Spain won the World Cup, and everyone’s talking about Lamine Yamal. He didn’t really do much, did he? Maybe scored a goal and set up a few,” says the darts star. His conclusion is unequivocal: “Is he the best 19-year-old in the world? No.”

Littler’s criticism isn’t entirely unfounded. Although Yamal played in all eight of Spain’s World Cup matches, he wasn’t at his best due to a thigh injury. In the end, the FC Barcelona forward recorded one goal and one assist—fewer than he had during the European Championship title run two years earlier, when he tallied one goal and four assists.