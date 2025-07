Lukas Daschner (right) will miss FC St. Gallen for several months. Picture: Keystone

FC St. Gallen will have to do without Lukas Daschner for several months. The 26-year-old German suffered a knee injury in training that will require surgical treatment.

According to the club, Daschner's left kneecap popped out during a tackle. The attacker suffered the injury just a few days after the transfer announcement. Daschner, who joined the Eastern Switzerland Super League team on loan from Bochum six months ago, has a contract valid until the summer of 2028.

Lukas Daschner sprang gestern in einem Zweikampf die Kniescheibe im linken Knie heraus. Da ein operativer Eingriff notwendig ist, wird er uns mehrere Monate nicht zur Verfügung stehen. #FCSG #GrüewissImHerz pic.twitter.com/ZCBoxm8Obh — FC St.Gallen 1879 GRÜEWISS IM HERZ (@FCSG_1879) July 2, 2025

