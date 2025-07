Lukas Daschner (right) will miss FC St. Gallen for several months Keystone

FC St. Gallen will be without Lukas Daschner for several months. The 26-year-old German suffered a knee injury in training that will require surgical treatment.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to the club, Daschner's left kneecap popped out during a tackle. The attacker suffered the injury just a few days after the transfer announcement. Daschner, who joined the Eastern Switzerland Super League team on loan from Bochum six months ago, has a contract valid until the summer of 2028.