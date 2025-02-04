David Alaba is injured again Imago

David Alaba (32), who has only just recovered, has to take another break. The Austrian injured himself in training with Real Madrid.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Two weeks after his comeback with Real Madrid following a break of more than a year (cruciate ligament rupture), Austria's David Alaba (32) has suffered a setback. The defensive player suffered an adductor injury in his left leg in training and will be out again for at least two to three weeks.

Alaba returned to the pitch on January 19 after a 13-month break in Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Las Palmas.