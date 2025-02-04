  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Adductor injury David Alaba has to take another break

SDA

4.2.2025 - 12:44

David Alaba is injured again
David Alaba is injured again
Imago

David Alaba (32), who has only just recovered, has to take another break. The Austrian injured himself in training with Real Madrid.

Keystone-SDA

04.02.2025, 12:44

04.02.2025, 12:56

Two weeks after his comeback with Real Madrid following a break of more than a year (cruciate ligament rupture), Austria's David Alaba (32) has suffered a setback. The defensive player suffered an adductor injury in his left leg in training and will be out again for at least two to three weeks.

Alaba returned to the pitch on January 19 after a 13-month break in Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Las Palmas.