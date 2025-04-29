Will once again be unavailable to Real Madrid: David Alaba. Picture: Keystone

David Alaba remains dogged by injury misfortune in Madrid. The Austrian international has suffered another knee injury and is in danger of being ruled out for longer.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Alaba suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee, as his club Real Madrid announced. It has not been predicted how long the 32-year-old defender will be out for. Alaba had already missed the start of the season due to a cruciate ligament rupture.

Real Madrid are therefore gradually running out of defenders for the season finale. Antonio Rüdiger will miss several weeks due to knee surgery and has also been banned for six games after his outburst in the cup final. Ferland Mendy is also out injured.

Videos from the department