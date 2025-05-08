  1. Residential Customers
Salford City David Beckham and Gary Neville join English fourth division club

dpa

8.5.2025 - 14:56

David Beckham is joining English fourth division club Salford.
dpa

The former England captain is already involved with Inter Miami in the USA and is now starting another investment in his home country. Former team-mate Gary Neville is also involved.

DPA

08.05.2025, 14:56

Former England football star David Beckham has joined forces with his former team-mate Gary Neville and other shareholders to take over the English fourth division club Salford City. The new investors intend to invest heavily in the club, as Salford announced. The club recently finished the season in eighth place.

"I grew up in Salford. I have such fond memories of my time there, and the place and its people played such an important role in my early football career. Salford City is at the heart of the community. It has a rich history and I'm very excited to be part of the next chapter," said Beckham, who recently celebrated his 50th birthday.

Only the accolade is missing. Free-kick wizard, hairstyle king and style icon - David Beckham turns 50

Only the accolade is missingFree-kick wizard, hairstyle king and style icon - David Beckham turns 50

Beckham already active as an investor in the USA

According to "The Athletic", the consortium intends to provide between 13 and 17 million euros for the club, which is based near Manchester, over the next five years. The consortium comprises a total of nine shareholders. Beckham is already involved in the American soccer league MLS as an investor in Inter Miami.

