Knighted David Beckham can now call himself Sir

SDA

14.6.2025 - 09:20

David Beckham is delighted to receive a royal knighthood
Keystone

After years of waiting, former England international footballer David Beckham has been knighted by the British Royal Family.

Keystone-SDA

14.06.2025, 09:28

Beckham has been awarded the rank of "Knight Bachelor" - a knight without medal - for his services to Great Britain, according to the King's Birthday Honors list. This list contains all the royal honors for the official birthday celebrations for King Charles III this Saturday. The long-serving captain of the England national team can now call himself Sir David Beckham.

The 50-year-old told the PA news agency that he could never have imagined receiving such an honorable distinction. "I'm immensely proud and it's a very emotional moment for me to share with my family."

Beckham won numerous titles during his career. Highlights include winning the Champions League in 1999 with Manchester United in the legendary final against Bayern Munich. Since retiring in 2013, the 50-year-old has been an entrepreneur and continues to work as a model. He owns the American MLS club Inter Miami, where Lionel Messi, among others, plays. Beckham was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2003.

