In May 2003, David Beckham injured his wrist during an international match. Keystone

A football accident over 20 years old catches up with him: David Beckham had to undergo an operation - for an injury he suffered in 2003 while wearing the England national team jersey.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you David Beckham has undergone surgery on his wrist after a screw from an old injury in 2003 caused severe pain.

The injury dates back to a 2003 international match in which Beckham took an unfortunate tumble after a tackle.

Victoria Beckham posted a touching hospital photo, while Beckham emphasized that despite his football career, his body feels better today than it did a long time ago. Show more

He was in pain for a long time, now he has finally had an operation: David Beckham has had to undergo wrist surgery - more than two decades after the actual accident. The former England captain sustained the injury during an international match against South Africa in 2003, reports the Mirror.

After the tackle in which he was injured, Beckham initially continued to play and even set up a goal. However, he had to be substituted shortly after the break. It later transpired that a screw that had been used to stabilize the injury at the time had become lodged in his forearm over the years - instead of dissolving as intended.

A recent X-ray now clearly showed the problem - and the 50-year-old decided to undergo surgery. According to British media reports, he had been complaining of pain for years, which had recently become "unbearable". The operation was successful.

Victoria Beckham posts picture on Instagram

Wife Victoria (51) shares a photo of David in his hospital bed on her Instagram story. Beckham looks tired and slightly dazed, but has a smile on his lips. "Get well soon, Daddy," writes Victoria. A second picture shows a bracelet with the inscription "Get well soon" - it adorns Beckham's newly operated wrist.

In February, Beckham spoke openly about his long-term injuries in "Men's Health" magazine: While his Achilles tendon, which he tore towards the end of his career, no longer caused him any problems today, it was his back and hips that bothered him: "It's just wear and tear."

And yet: "My body feels better than it has for a long time," said Beckham at the time. The current operation should help to keep it that way.

Instagram

