FCB president in an interview with the champions David Degen: "I told Shaqiri: 'I'll build you a statue'"

Luca Betschart

11.5.2025

FCB president David Degen talks about his emotions in an interview with blue Sport, tips his hat to Xherdan Shaqiri and also addresses his critics.

11.05.2025, 23:40

12.05.2025, 06:50

David Degen takes over the helm at FC Basel in mid-May 2021. Four years later, the proud FCB president gives his first interview as Swiss champion at Barfüsserplatz. "What can I say? Naturally, I'm feeling very emotional inside, but perhaps I can't show it like this. I'm really happy for the team, for everyone who has worked here and played their part," says Degen in an interview with blue Sport. "You can see what's going on at the Barfi - it's incredible. We work for that every day."

Video of Basel's championship party. Goosebumps at the Barfi: FCB fans celebrate Shaqiri, Xhaka and co.

Video of Basel's championship partyGoosebumps at the Barfi: FCB fans celebrate Shaqiri, Xhaka and co.

Especially at the beginning of his term of office, Degen faced a rough wind in the public eye. "Many people didn't believe we could do it - especially not me. Many people also don't know me personally, what my values are and what makes me tick," says Degen to his critics, adding: "That's a good thing, they shouldn't know either. The fact is: we got our hands on something that we didn't think we would get our hands on. It was after the coronavirus period, people didn't even know how much resistance we were up against."

A statue for Shaqiri

An enormous amount had been written. "Everyone always knows better. I don't care about that. It's important to me that I stay true to myself," says Degen and emphasizes: "I'm happy with my colleagues, the team and for every employee. We have grown together as a team, as a unit."

And yet Degen emphasizes a decisive success factor: "By signing Shaq, we wanted to set an example. Shaq has achieved this. He could have taken the easy route, collected money in Saudi Arabia or whatever," praises Degen and enthuses: "But no, he came back to FCB. That also puts enormous pressure on him personally. He withstood everything. Hats off, great cinema. I told him: I'll build you a statue."

