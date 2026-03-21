In the FCB podcast "Achzädreyenünzig", President David Degen talks in detail about the change of coach, the disappointing course of the season and plans for the new season.

Luca Betschart

FC Basel has fallen far short of its high expectations this season. Whether in the championship, in the cup or in international business - the reigning Swiss champions are clearly missing their targets. In the "Achzädreyenünzig" podcast, President David Degen doesn't mince his words.

David Degen on ...

... the disappointing results

"There were games that shouldn't happen to us as FC Basel. You can swallow one game like that in a season, but we had several of them. They were unacceptable performances that have nothing to do with quality, but with mentality and values. As a club, we don't compromise on that."

... the disgraceful performance in St. Gallen

"I was invited to the box and couldn't just leave. But otherwise I would have gone, I admit that quite honestly. I thought about going into the dressing room at half-time. But then I didn't do it. The only thing that was disastrous was the first name. That's not how we should present FC Basel. It could have been 6-0, we shouldn't have complained."

... New coach Stephan Lichtsteiner

"He has the confidence to take on the Challenge, that shows Steph's character and where he wants to go as a coach. Of course he's young and makes mistakes, but he's also allowed to make mistakes. In terms of communication, he has expressed himself unhappily at times. He is aware that he needs to improve. Less is more. We are here to learn.

From what I've heard, Stephan is one of the first coaches since we took over the club who is uncompromising and doesn't stop at anything. He's all about performance and success."

... the ongoing plans for the future

"We've been planning for the new season for over a month now. We want to show a different face again, to attack. We also have to be self-critical. We probably made mistakes (last summer) in the composition of the staff and in certain squad considerations. They are blowing up in our faces today. We have to face up to these mistakes and analyze them.

As long as I have a say at this club, we won't just make transfers for the sake of making transfers. We have to handle every franc we earn properly."

... a possible return of Yann Sommer

"Jonas Omlin is a great player and a great guy who is certainly a candidate for us. My wish, if I may say so as president of the club, is that Yann Sommer calls soon. He knows about it and just needs to give a signal. But I don't know whether that can be realized. I don't know his plans either. But I really appreciate Yann as a person and a player. And that doesn't mean that Jonas isn't also a very good candidate."

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