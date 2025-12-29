David Sesa moves to FCS. sda

After Davide Sesa and FC Rapperswil-Jona parted ways in November, the ex-international is now taking over as coach at Promotion League club Schaffhausen.

Syl Battistuzzi

After three attempts, David Sesa finally achieved promotion to the Challenge League with Rapperswil-Jona in the summer. However, the chapter in the City of Roses came to an end at the beginning of November. Sesa and Rappi parted ways by mutual agreement after the game in Aarau (1:2).

As announced by blue News, the former international (36 caps) has now joined FC Schaffhausen. The 52-year-old is therefore not afraid to take the step back into the Promotion League. He will take up his post on January 1.

"David has a wealth of experience, a high level of expertise and strong leadership qualities. He is used to working successfully with both young talents and experienced players. He impressively demonstrated his skills at Rapperswil recently with their promotion to the Challenge League," FCS sporting director Bernt Haas is quoted as saying in a statement on the club's website.

David Sesa himself says: "I am very much looking forward to the task at FC Schaffhausen and to working in the FCS Arena. The club's sporting concept and ambitions have convinced me."

FC Schaffhausen got off to a weak start in the Promotion League. After the first half of the season, FCS is only in 12th place and five points ahead of the relegation places.