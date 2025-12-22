Change of loan, fatherhood and a new sporting challenge: goalkeeper David von Ballmoos talks about his new start at FC Lugano.

Syl Battistuzzi

David von Ballmoos moved from Young Boys to FC Lugano on loan at the beginning of September. The Ticino club has an option to take him on permanently. The reason for the move was a desire for more playing time. In Bern, David von Ballmoos fell behind Marvin Keller in the goalkeeping hierarchy.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper played seven league games with his new club before a thigh injury slowed him down at the end of October. He also had to miss Sunday's home game against his regular club YB, where he started out as a junior and made 263 competitive appearances - including six league titles and two cup wins.

"As a footballer, you always want to be on the pitch. It would be particularly special today," says von Ballmoos in an interview with blue Sport. But he said to his wife that the first time in Bern would perhaps be even more special because he had been at home there for a long time, according to von Ballmoos.

"Nevertheless, my heart is currently beating for FC Lugano and then of course you try to do everything you can so that we can win today," he says. Lugano did indeed win 3:0 on Sunday.

Interview in a sweater

What has changed with the move to Ticino? "We became parents here for the second time. In addition, the proximity to friends and family is no longer the same. We're still in Switzerland, but you can't be at your grandparents' in five minutes. This has brought us a little closer together as a family," says von Ballmoos.

It's also a different situation from a sporting point of view: "It was good to be on the pitch and actively influence something. That did me an incredible amount of good. Although the injury slowed me down, it also increased my motivation," he explains. Rival Amir Saipi, who performed well as a substitute, can therefore dress warmly for 2026.

blue Sport reporter Chris Augsburger says to David von Ballmoos that an interview in December with just a sweater on is still pleasant. "I didn't mean to say that, but you can see it does have its advantages," jokes the Bernese player.