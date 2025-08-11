David Wagner is turning his back on the coaching profession. Keystone

After many coaching positions, former YB coach David Wagner has found a new, fulfilling role as head of RB Leipzig's youth training center. And with it big goals.

Former YB coach David Wagner (June 2021 - March 2022) no longer has any ambitions to work as a club coach. In an interview with Sport1, the German, who also coached Schalke and Premier League clubs Huddersfield and Norwich, said: "I can't imagine it anymore. Every day is new, exciting and thrilling now - it hasn't been like that as a coach recently. I'm doing something new and I think that's great." Wagner has been in charge of RB Leipzig's youth development department since July and works very closely with his friend Jürgen Klopp, the Global Head of Football at Red Bull.

Coach role no longer appealing

Wagner already had motivation problems before he took over at Norwich. "At the time, I often asked myself how much longer I wanted to do this coaching job. Then came the offer from Norwich, which really appealed to me. After being knocked out in the semi-finals of the play-offs, I decided to do something new. One thing was clear to me: being a club coach no longer grabbed me the way it had in previous years. We lost to Kloppo with Norwich at Anfield Road - and afterwards I sat on the bus and it didn't do anything to me, not like it did ten years ago. I knew then that I wanted to do something different," said the 53-year-old.

Wagner wants to develop Bundesliga players

Wagner has big goals in Leipzig. "Things haven't gone well in Leipzig recently. Now it's time for change - that's what I'm here for. The set-up is outstanding. We want to become the best academy in Germany," said Wagner and emphasized: "My big dream is to sustainably integrate a player from our academy into the first team who will play in the Bundesliga for years to come and can take on a real role. That is a challenge that has not yet been achieved in over ten years. That's exactly why I'm here."