  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Restructuring David Zibung and Mönchengladbach will soon go their separate ways

SDA

4.3.2026 - 11:45

David Zibung (left) in the archive photo from fall 2024 with Gladbach's then sports director Roland Virkus.
David Zibung (left) in the archive photo from fall 2024 with Gladbach's then sports director Roland Virkus.
Picture: Keystone

David Zibung, sports coordinator license at Borussia Mönchengladbach since the summer of 2024, will leave the Bundesliga club in the summer, the club has announced.

Keystone-SDA

04.03.2026, 11:45

04.03.2026, 11:57

According to Head of Sport Rouven Schröder, the 42-year-old's departure is related to the restructuring.

Zibung was also offered a position as part of the reorganization. However, Schröder was quoted in the press release as saying that the Lucerne native sees his professional future less in administration and more in sport. They will part ways by mutual agreement on June 30.

Zibung had joined the Lower Rhine together with Gerardo Seoane and had been more present on the training pitch under the coach, who has since returned to YB.

More from the department

Brutal action by Real defender. Getafe pro attacks Rüdiger:

Brutal action by Real defenderGetafe pro attacks Rüdiger: "He wanted to smash my face in on purpose"

Whistle blown too early. Nati stars react to refereeing faux pas:

Whistle blown too earlyNati stars react to refereeing faux pas: "Your clock worked a little differently"

Duel for the top spot. Lucerne invite Young Boys to battle for the top 6

Duel for the top spotLucerne invite Young Boys to battle for the top 6