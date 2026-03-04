David Zibung (left) in the archive photo from fall 2024 with Gladbach's then sports director Roland Virkus. Picture: Keystone

David Zibung, sports coordinator license at Borussia Mönchengladbach since the summer of 2024, will leave the Bundesliga club in the summer, the club has announced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to Head of Sport Rouven Schröder, the 42-year-old's departure is related to the restructuring.

Zibung was also offered a position as part of the reorganization. However, Schröder was quoted in the press release as saying that the Lucerne native sees his professional future less in administration and more in sport. They will part ways by mutual agreement on June 30.

Zibung had joined the Lower Rhine together with Gerardo Seoane and had been more present on the training pitch under the coach, who has since returned to YB.