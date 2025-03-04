Davide Callà joins the national team on June 1. KEYSTONE

The search is over: Davide Callà is the new assistant coach of the Swiss national team. He will join Murat Yakin's team on a permanent basis from June 1. He will join the national team "temporarily" for the international matches in March, the association announced on Tuesday.

Davide Callà is the new assistant coach of the Swiss national team.

The current FCB assistant will join the team temporarily for the March international matches. He will join the national team permanently on June 1.

Yakin calls Callà the "ideal choice". Callà was already Yakin's preferred candidate a year ago. Show more

Following Giorgio Contini's move to YB in December, the national team began looking for a new assistant. Now Murat Yakin has found a new man at his side: Davide Callà.

The current FC Basel assistant coach will join the national team temporarily during the international matches in March before joining the team permanently from June 1, as the SFA wrote in a press release on Tuesday.

Nati coach Yakin said of Callà's signing: "Davide is the ideal player for this position. He was already my preferred candidate a year ago. We have known each other for many years, and in addition to his great expertise and the experience he brings to the coaching bench, Davide is also an important person of trust for me".

Callà will contribute his expertise to the national team in the offensive and in stadium situations and will also act as a contact person for the SFA talent managers.

New approaches in the technical staff

There will also be a shake-up in the technical staff. The existing assistant coaches Eduardo Parra Garcia (performance), Kevin Ehmes (match analysis) and Patrick Foletti (goalkeepers) will take on more responsibility in the area of strategy and will be more involved in the long-term direction.

"We want to tackle the future with new and more modern approaches. We will support the players more closely throughout and prepare them even more specifically for their tasks in the national team," says Yakin.

The national team is making adjustments for the next World Cup. "Our goal is the 2026 World Cup. We have made changes to achieve this and will go our own way. I am convinced that we are in the right position for this," said national team director Pierluigi Tami.