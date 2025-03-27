Alphonso Davies will miss Bayern for months. Keystone

Oh dear. FC Bayern is in big trouble in defense. Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upamecano are also out before the weeks of the decision. Davies' advisor makes accusations.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bayern Munich will have to do without Alphonso Davies for a long time. The Canadian left-back suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in the international match against the USA.

Davies' advisor Nedal Huoseh is making accusations against the Canadian Soccer Association. In his opinion, the Bayern professional should not have been allowed to play at all.

In addition to Davies, Bayern will also be missing other defenders such as Dayot Upamecano and Minjae Kim in the coming weeks. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is also still injured. Show more

Alphonso Davies? Out for months! Dayot Upamecano? Out for weeks! The next frustrating diagnosis for FC Bayern's already decimated defense left its mark on sporting director Max Eberl ahead of the decisive weeks of the season.

"During international breaks, there is unfortunately always the risk of players coming back injured - this time it hit us particularly hard. The absence of Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upamecano weighs heavily on FC Bayern," explained Eberl after the latest bad news for the Munich defense, which is also missing goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

"Our squad is strong and will make up for these absences," emphasized Eberl, almost defiantly. "We will now move even closer together. The quality is there to continue pursuing our big goals."

Davies out for several months

Full-back Davies (24) will miss the German record champions for several months. The Canadian international suffered a more serious injury in the international match against the USA (2:1) than initially thought by his association. As FC Bayern announced after an examination in Munich, Davies suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his right knee and will undergo surgery today.

Davies was substituted in the twelfth minute of his Canadian international match on Sunday due to knee problems. However, he had initially given the all-clear.

According to Davies' advisor Nedal Huoseh, his client should not have even played against the USA. "I was surprised that he started because he had said that he was not fit to start," Huoseh told the Münchner Merkur/tz media group. "A source within the CSA told me on Friday night that Alphonso would not be in the starting eleven but might get some minutes. I told them that he shouldn't play at all."

Huoseh criticized national team coach Jesse Marsch in particular. "In my opinion, Jesse Marsch should have handled the situation better, it could have been 100% prevented," said the advisor. "Before his time in Canada, Jesse was a professional coach at the highest level and should know very well that you shouldn't take risks with players when they tell you they can't play."

Kim missing due to Achilles tendon problems

Central defender Upamecano (26) will also have to take an injury break. The French international has been diagnosed with loose bodies in his left knee. As a result, coach Vincent Kompany will have to do without him for several weeks. South Korean Minjae Kim is another central defender missing due to Achilles tendon problems. And regular goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is also out with a torn muscle fiber.

For the Bundesliga leaders, the decisive weeks in which titles are awarded await after the international break. On Saturday, Munich will host FC St. Pauli.

In April, things get serious for Bayern in the Champions League. Vincent Kompany's team, which is dreaming of the "title dahoam" in the final on May 31, will host Inter Milan on April 8 before competing for a place in the semi-finals in Italy on April 16.