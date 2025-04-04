Will no longer play for City in the future: Kevin De Bruyne. Keystone

It's been rumored for a long time, but now it's official: Kevin De Bruyne is leaving Manchester City at the end of the season.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Kevin De Bruyne announces on his social media channels that he is leaving Manchester City at the end of the season.

"I lived my dream without knowing that this time would change my life," the Belgian wrote to the fans.

The 33-year-old spent ten years with the Sky Blues, winning the English championship six times and the Champions League in 2022/2023. Show more

The Belgian announced his departure himself on his social media channels. "It will be my last months as a Manchester City player. None of this is easy to write, but as footballers we know that this day will come at some point. That day is here and I want you to hear it from me," De Bruyne wrote to the fans.

Football had led him to them and to Manchester: "I lived my dream without knowing that this time would change my life." The club, the city and its people had given him everything and he had "given them everything back and won everything with them". He and his family would be forever grateful to the city and the place of birth "Manchester" in his children's passports will always remind them of this time.

The 33-year-old has played for the Skyblues for ten years and has made 413 appearances and scored 106 goals. He won the English championship six times with City and the Champions League in the 2022/2023 season. His contract would have expired in the summer anyway. It is still unclear where the Belgian international will move to, with moves to the MLS or Saudi Arabia on the cards.

