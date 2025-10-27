For Kevin De Bruyne, Saturday's top match in Serie A ended prematurely and painfully Keystone

Kevin De Bruyne is likely to miss Italian champions Napoli for a long time.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 34-year-old Belgian suffered a "serious injury to his hamstring muscle" in the Serie A top match against Inter Milan (3:1), his club announced.

The southern Italian side gave no indication of how long De Bruyne is likely to be out for, but merely confirmed that he had already begun his rehabilitation. Italian media suspect that he could be out for several months due to the serious injury.

De Bruyne scored in the 33rd minute against Inter Milan on Saturday, but was injured while taking the penalty. He had to leave the pitch a short time later, supported by two coaches.