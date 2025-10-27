  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Injured on the penalty De Bruyne out with serious muscle injury

SDA

27.10.2025 - 15:20

For Kevin De Bruyne, Saturday's top match in Serie A ended prematurely and painfully
For Kevin De Bruyne, Saturday's top match in Serie A ended prematurely and painfully
Keystone

Kevin De Bruyne is likely to miss Italian champions Napoli for a long time.

Keystone-SDA

27.10.2025, 15:20

27.10.2025, 15:43

The 34-year-old Belgian suffered a "serious injury to his hamstring muscle" in the Serie A top match against Inter Milan (3:1), his club announced.

The southern Italian side gave no indication of how long De Bruyne is likely to be out for, but merely confirmed that he had already begun his rehabilitation. Italian media suspect that he could be out for several months due to the serious injury.

De Bruyne scored in the 33rd minute against Inter Milan on Saturday, but was injured while taking the penalty. He had to leave the pitch a short time later, supported by two coaches.

More from the department

"Such an action is unacceptable"Is Real star Vinicius Junior a ticking time bomb?

Nati star enchants Sunderland.

Nati star enchants Sunderland"Granit Xhaka is the best captain I've ever had"

Bang at Italy's record champions. Juventus Turin part ways with coach Tudor

Bang at Italy's record championsJuventus Turin part ways with coach Tudor

Mercenary check. Athekame saves Milan ++ Sommer and Akanji lose top match ++ Xhaka on a high

Mercenary checkAthekame saves Milan ++ Sommer and Akanji lose top match ++ Xhaka on a high

Scuffle at the Clásico. After the final whistle, the Bernabéu is in tatters

Scuffle at the ClásicoAfter the final whistle, the Bernabéu is in tatters

Head of sport completes coaching diploma. Ancillo Canepa, will Milos Malenovic now be FCZ coach?

Head of sport completes coaching diplomaAncillo Canepa, will Milos Malenovic now be FCZ coach?