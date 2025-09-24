According to data analysis, Shaqiri and FCB will have little reason to celebrate in Europe. KEYSTONE

The Europa League is back. According to the Opta database, both FC Basel and YB are only supporting actors on the European stage. Aston Villa has the best chance of winning the title.

Mattéo Mayasi

According to the Opta database, things look bleak for Basel and YB in the Europa League: According to the supercomputer, the possibility of the two missing the play-offs is greater than them clearing the hurdle (YB 41% to reach the knockout phase, Basel as low as 39%).

The situation is different in the event of qualification for the round of 16. At 21%, Basel have a slightly better chance than the Bernese, who have 20%.

From then on, the Superliga teams are on an equal footing. Giorgio Contini's and Ludovic Magnin's teams both have a 6% chance of reaching the quarter-finals, 2% of reaching the semi-finals and statistically no chance of reaching the final at all.

The Go Ahead Eagles from the Netherlands have the worst prospects: They only have a 28% chance of making the play-offs and just 10% of reaching the round of 16.

No chance for YB? KEYSTONE

The favorite, according to Opta, is Aston Villa(95% chance of reaching the round of 16 and 23% of winning the title). They are followed by AS Roma(13% chance of winning the title) and Nottingham Forest with Nati star Dan Ndoye(10%).

Fortunately, football remains unpredictable. Dear Baslers and Bernese, shut the statisticians up!

The whole list

Basel and YB are among the 10 worst according to Opta.

