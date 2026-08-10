During the World Cup, two specific death threats are said to have been made against Argentine star Lionel Messi. According to media reports, this information comes from a leaked U.S. police report.

As reported by the Spanish website “Marca,” among others, an FBI report indicates that there were death threats against Lionel Messi during the World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. There are reports of two specific incidents.

A call is said to have been received at the Dallas airport ahead of Argentina’s group stage match against Jordan on June 27. According to *Marca*, a man and two accomplices allegedly threatened to storm the stadium with homemade bombs and an AR-15 rifle. The caller is said to have explicitly mentioned wanting to kill Messi.

A little over a week later, ahead of the round of 16 match against Egypt, a suspect allegedly threatened on social media to kill Messi “with four bombs strapped to my body.” Furthermore, the files indicate that a caller claimed during the match to have hidden three bombs in trash cans in the stands. However, the search conducted by sniffer dogs, which were deployed immediately, turned up nothing.