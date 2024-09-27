  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Challenge League Debacle for leaders Etoile Carouge

SDA

27.9.2024 - 21:32

Despairing: Etoile Carouge coach Adrian Ursea
Despairing: Etoile Carouge coach Adrian Ursea
Keystone

Etoile Carouge's time at the top of the Challenge League is short-lived. In the 9th round, the Geneva side went down 5-1 at Stade Lausanne-Ouchy.

27.09.2024, 21:32

After three consecutive victories, nothing went right for Etoile Carouge in Lausanne from the start. Warren Caddy and Mergim Qarri gave the relegated Super League side a 2-0 lead in the first six minutes. The second half didn't start any better, and after a quarter of an hour the score was 4:0, with Stade Lausanne-Ouchy relinquishing the red lantern.

Cantonal neighbors Stade Nyonnais are now bottom of the table after a 2-1 defeat against Aarau.

SDA

More from the department

Challenge League. Thun back at the top

Challenge LeagueThun back at the top

Bundesliga in the ticker. BVB v Bochum: Explosive clash to kick off the matchday

Bundesliga in the tickerBVB v Bochum: Explosive clash to kick off the matchday

Challenge League. Matoshi scores the winning goal - Thun beat Xamax and are the new leaders

Challenge LeagueMatoshi scores the winning goal - Thun beat Xamax and are the new leaders