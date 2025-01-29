The tension is high ahead of the final matchday of the newly created league phase of the Champions League. ManCity are battling against elimination, Bayern are hoping for some help and in Stuttgart there is an explosive constellation to talk about.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The big showdown for a place in the knockout phase of the Champions League starts at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

All 36 teams will be in action at the same time to determine who will go straight through to the round of 16, who will make it to the play-offs and who will be eliminated.

A look at the table promises high tension. Bayern will need a minor footballing miracle to qualify directly for the round of 16, while Manchester City and PSG are even fighting against elimination. Show more

A look at the table promises high tension. Liverpool and Barcelona are the only two teams with a direct ticket to the round of 16. European heavyweights such as Manchester City, PSG and Bayern, on the other hand, are under pressure. blue Sport explains the starting position:

9 teams have already failed

For 9 teams, the dream of reaching the knockout phase is already over before the last matchday of the league phase. These include Young Boys and Bratislava, who are still without points, as well as Salzburg, Sturm Graz, Red Star Belgrade, Girona, Leipzig, Sparta Prague and Bologna.

Manchester City threatened with elimination

3 teams are currently not among the top 24 in the table, but can still hope to qualify for the play-offs. Shakhtar Donetsk (against Dortmund), Dinamo Zagreb (against Milan) and, surprisingly, Manchester City (against Bruges) need a win to keep their chances of progressing alive.

Bruges are currently three points ahead of the English champions and are not yet certain of qualification. The duel between Swiss internationals Manuel Akanji (City) and Ardon Jashari (Bruges) is therefore very important. A win will secure City a place in the play-offs. A draw or defeat will definitely put an early end to the premier class season. If City, the 2023 Champions League winners, miss out on the knockout phase, it would be the first time in 13 years.

The looming non-aggression pact

In addition to Bruges, there are other teams who are among the top 24 ahead of the final round but still have to fear for a place in the intermediate round. PSV Eindhoven, Benfica and Sporting Lisbon, as well as Paris Saint-Germain and Stuttgart, are fighting against elimination. The latter even face each other on the final matchday. An explosive constellation.

A draw would keep both clubs relatively safe in the top 24 of the table. PSG would certainly progress with a point, VfB 99 percent. In this case, Stuttgart could only be eliminated if Dinamo Zagreb win by at least seven goals to one against AC Milan.

According to VfB coach Sebastian Hoeness, there will be no "disgrace of Stuttgart", in reference to the "disgrace of Gijon" between Germany and Austria at the 1982 World Cup, when the teams drew without much attacking effort and both progressed as a result. "I don't see how that would work," said Hoeness ahead of the game, assuring: "We'll approach it the way we always do."

Open race for direct places in the round of 16

The race for the first to eighth places in the round of 16 promises to be very exciting. Before the last matchday, only Liverpool and Barcelona are definitely in the round of 16, while Arsenal and Inter Milan have a very good chance. Anything can happen behind the top 4.

As things stand, Atlético Madrid, Milan, Atalanta Bergamo and Bayer Leverkusen have also secured a direct ticket to the round of 16. However, Granit Xhaka and Co. are under pressure in their home game against Sparta Prague. Aston Villa, AS Monaco, Feyenoord Rotterdam, Lille and Stade Brest also have 13 points. This means that coach Xabi Alonso's team could still be overtaken even with a win if other teams win more. A big win would therefore be particularly important for Leverkusen.

Bayern need a minor miracle

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, in 14th and 15th place respectively with twelve points each, are threatened with an extra round in the play-offs. A lot of help would be needed to secure a direct ticket to the round of 16. A scenario to illustrate: In Bayern's case, a win over Slovan Bratislava could see them move up to eighth place if Barcelona beat Atalanta and Dinamo Zagreb beat Milan at the same time. In addition, Lille and Feyenoord would have to draw, Stade Brest would have to lose to Real Madrid and Aston Villa would not be able to beat Celtic Glasgow.

Nevertheless, both Dortmund and Bayern can no longer slip out of the play-off places. The same applies to defending champions Real Madrid in 16th place and Juventus Turin in 17th.

