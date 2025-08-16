Breel Embolo was not in the AS Monaco squad against Le Havre. Keystone

Felix Mambimbi made his first appearance for Le Havre in Ligue 1 as the former YB striker played the final quarter of an hour in the 3-1 defeat at Monaco in the season opener.

At the other end of the pitch, only one Swiss player was involved - captain Denis Zakaria, who set up a goal. Goalkeeper Philipp Köhn is now only second choice following the arrival of Lukas Hradecky, and Breel Embolo is no longer wanted in coach Adi Hütter's team, according to information from "L'Equipe". AS Roma and AC Milan are said to be interested in the 77-time international, who was not in the squad against Le Havre.

An own goal and goals from Eric Dier and Maghnes Akliouche secured Monaco's victory against the promoted Normandy side.